Royce & Associates LP Decreases Stake in South State Co. (NASDAQ:SSB)

Royce & Associates LP reduced its position in South State Co. (NASDAQ:SSB) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 105,000 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 5,001 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP owned 0.15% of South State worth $7,591,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in South State by 38.3% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 877 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its stake in South State by 548.2% during the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 1,063 shares of the bank’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 899 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in South State during the fourth quarter worth approximately $100,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in South State during the third quarter worth approximately $89,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in South State by 273.5% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,622 shares of the bank’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 1,920 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.01% of the company’s stock.

SSB opened at $78.86 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.21 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $78.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.33. South State Co. has a one year low of $40.42 and a one year high of $85.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.99.

South State (NASDAQ:SSB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The bank reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.04). South State had a return on equity of 6.67% and a net margin of 8.18%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.48 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that South State Co. will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. South State’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.39%.

SSB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut South State from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. DA Davidson cut South State from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $73.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Raymond James cut South State from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. TheStreet raised South State from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut South State from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $68.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.00.

In related news, Chairman Robert R. Hill, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.75, for a total value of $488,250.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 173,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,070,865.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP John C. Pollok sold 14,553 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.13, for a total value of $1,020,601.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 92,992 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,521,528.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 59,097 shares of company stock worth $4,522,794. 1.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

South State Corporation operates as the bank holding company for South State Bank that provides a range of retail and commercial banking services, mortgage lending services, and trust and wealth management services. The company accepts demand deposits, savings deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and other time deposits.

