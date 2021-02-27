Royce & Associates LP Acquires 342,719 Shares of The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN)

Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in shares of The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN) by 241.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 484,489 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 342,719 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP owned approximately 1.43% of The Aaron’s worth $9,186,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new stake in The Aaron’s in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in The Aaron’s by 22.4% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,000 after acquiring an additional 1,469 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in The Aaron’s by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 134,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,548,000 after acquiring an additional 1,640 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its stake in The Aaron’s by 435.6% in the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 3,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after acquiring an additional 2,762 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aubrey Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in The Aaron’s in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $215,000.

AAN stock opened at $21.96 on Friday. The Aaron’s Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.20 and a 1-year high of $23.24. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.96.

The Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.01. Equities analysts forecast that The Aaron’s Company, Inc. will post 3.02 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AAN. Bank of America began coverage on The Aaron’s in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of The Aaron’s in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Northcoast Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of The Aaron’s in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Raymond James began coverage on The Aaron’s in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist cut The Aaron’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The Aaron’s presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.00.

The Aarons Company Inc provides lease-purchase solutions. It engages in direct-to-consumer sales and lease ownership of furniture, home appliances, consumer electronics, and accessories through its approximately 1,400 Company-operated and franchised stores in United States Canada, and Puerto Rico, as well as its e-commerce platform.

