Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) PT Raised to C$115.00 at CSFB

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) (NYSE:RY) had its price target increased by investment analysts at CSFB from C$109.00 to C$115.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. CSFB’s target price suggests a potential upside of 6.13% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$106.00 to C$111.00 in a research report on Monday, December 14th. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$127.00 to C$128.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$120.00 to C$125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$129.00 to C$133.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Royal Bank of Canada to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Royal Bank of Canada presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$116.36.

TSE:RY opened at C$108.36 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of C$154.40 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.85. Royal Bank of Canada has a 52 week low of C$72.00 and a 52 week high of C$113.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$107.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$101.71.

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) (NYSE:RY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The financial services provider reported C$2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$2.03 by C$0.24. The company had revenue of C$11.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$11.58 billion. Analysts expect that Royal Bank of Canada will post 9.7600004 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Royal Bank of Canada news, Director David Ian Mckay sold 5,322 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$107.06, for a total value of C$569,775.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$628,766.32.

Royal Bank of Canada Company Profile

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

