Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) PT Raised to C$115.00 at CSFB

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) (NYSE:RY) had its price target increased by investment analysts at CSFB from C$109.00 to C$115.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. CSFB’s target price suggests a potential upside of 6.13% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$106.00 to C$111.00 in a research report on Monday, December 14th. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$127.00 to C$128.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$120.00 to C$125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$129.00 to C$133.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Royal Bank of Canada to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Royal Bank of Canada presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$116.36.
TSE:RY opened at C$108.36 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of C$154.40 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.85. Royal Bank of Canada has a 52 week low of C$72.00 and a 52 week high of C$113.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$107.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$101.71.
In other Royal Bank of Canada news, Director David Ian Mckay sold 5,322 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$107.06, for a total value of C$569,775.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$628,766.32.
Royal Bank of Canada Company Profile
Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.
