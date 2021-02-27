Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates Underperform Rating for SEGRO (OTCMKTS:SEGXF)

SEGRO (OTCMKTS:SEGXF)‘s stock had its “underperform” rating restated by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of SEGRO in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Peel Hunt raised SEGRO to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of SEGRO in a report on Monday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of SEGRO in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised SEGRO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.00.

Get SEGRO alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:SEGXF opened at $13.24 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.60. SEGRO has a twelve month low of $7.50 and a twelve month high of $14.46.

SEGRO is a UK Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT), and a leading owner, manager and developer of modern warehouses and light industrial property. It owns or manages 8.1 million square metres of space (88 million square feet) valued at Â£13.3 billion serving customers from a wide range of industry sectors.

See Also: What is the Bid-Ask Spread?

Receive News & Ratings for SEGRO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEGRO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.