Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) PT Raised to $125.00

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) had its price objective increased by analysts at TD Securities from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. TD Securities’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 46.90% from the company’s current price.
A number of other analysts have also recently commented on RY. Veritas Investment Research upgraded Royal Bank of Canada from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from $16.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Scotiabank raised their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from $125.00 to $129.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Barclays lowered their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from $120.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Royal Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, February 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.24.
RY opened at $85.09 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. Royal Bank of Canada has a one year low of $49.55 and a one year high of $90.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.99.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FIL Ltd lifted its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 29,240,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,402,559,000 after acquiring an additional 1,958,336 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 21,479,987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,509,212,000 after acquiring an additional 1,190,621 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 17,908,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,466,962,000 after acquiring an additional 584,035 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 15,600,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,091,854,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000,000 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 15,542,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,090,407,000 after acquiring an additional 1,371,311 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 40.81% of the company’s stock.
Royal Bank of Canada Company Profile
Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.
