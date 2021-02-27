Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) PT Raised to $125.00

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) had its price objective increased by analysts at TD Securities from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. TD Securities’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 46.90% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on RY. Veritas Investment Research upgraded Royal Bank of Canada from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from $16.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Scotiabank raised their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from $125.00 to $129.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Barclays lowered their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from $120.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Royal Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, February 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.24.

RY opened at $85.09 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. Royal Bank of Canada has a one year low of $49.55 and a one year high of $90.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.99.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.96. Royal Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 14.84% and a net margin of 18.78%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Royal Bank of Canada will post 6.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FIL Ltd lifted its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 29,240,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,402,559,000 after acquiring an additional 1,958,336 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 21,479,987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,509,212,000 after acquiring an additional 1,190,621 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 17,908,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,466,962,000 after acquiring an additional 584,035 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 15,600,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,091,854,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000,000 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 15,542,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,090,407,000 after acquiring an additional 1,371,311 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 40.81% of the company’s stock.

Royal Bank of Canada Company Profile

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

