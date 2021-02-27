Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.86 Per Share

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.8576 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, May 21st. This represents a $3.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 21st. This is a positive change from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81.
Royal Bank of Canada has raised its dividend by 19.2% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Royal Bank of Canada has a payout ratio of 49.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Royal Bank of Canada to earn $7.18 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.41 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 47.5%.
Shares of Royal Bank of Canada stock opened at $85.09 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.18 billion, a PE ratio of 14.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $84.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.38. Royal Bank of Canada has a 52-week low of $49.55 and a 52-week high of $90.59.
Several research firms have recently weighed in on RY. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $129.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $127.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, February 5th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $120.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $16.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.24.
About Royal Bank of Canada
Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.
