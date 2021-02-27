Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.86 Per Share

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.8576 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, May 21st. This represents a $3.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 21st. This is a positive change from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81.

Royal Bank of Canada has raised its dividend by 19.2% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Royal Bank of Canada has a payout ratio of 49.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Royal Bank of Canada to earn $7.18 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.41 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 47.5%.

Shares of Royal Bank of Canada stock opened at $85.09 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.18 billion, a PE ratio of 14.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $84.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.38. Royal Bank of Canada has a 52-week low of $49.55 and a 52-week high of $90.59.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.96. Royal Bank of Canada had a net margin of 18.78% and a return on equity of 14.84%. Analysts predict that Royal Bank of Canada will post 6.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on RY. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $129.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $127.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, February 5th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $120.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $16.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.24.

About Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

