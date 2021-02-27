Royal Bank of Canada Cuts Boralex (OTCMKTS:BRLXF) Price Target to $50.00

Boralex (OTCMKTS:BRLXF) had its target price trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on BRLXF. CIBC upgraded shares of Boralex from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Boralex from $46.25 to $59.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Boralex from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Raymond James lowered shares of Boralex from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Boralex from $59.00 to $55.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $50.83.

Shares of Boralex stock opened at $33.80 on Friday. Boralex has a 1-year low of $13.58 and a 1-year high of $44.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $39.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.07.

Boralex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, constructs, and operates renewable energy power facilities primarily in Canada, France, the United Kingdom, and the United States. As of December 31, 2019, the company had interests in 85 wind power stations with an installed capacity of 1,795 megawatts (MW); 16 hydroelectric power stations with a capacity of 182 MW; two thermal power stations with an installed capacity of 47 MW; and three solar power stations with an installed capacity of 16 MW.

