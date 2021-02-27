Roth Capital Boosts OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX) Price Target to $85.00

OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX) had its price objective upped by equities research analysts at Roth Capital from $70.00 to $85.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Roth Capital’s price target suggests a potential upside of 59.83% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. B. Riley raised their price objective on OptimizeRx from $34.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded OptimizeRx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 24th. Finally, Lake Street Capital raised their price objective on OptimizeRx from $40.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:OPRX opened at $53.18 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $48.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.47. OptimizeRx has a twelve month low of $6.50 and a twelve month high of $63.98. The company has a market cap of $803.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -139.95 and a beta of 0.82.

OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.16. OptimizeRx had a negative return on equity of 10.86% and a negative net margin of 16.20%. On average, research analysts predict that OptimizeRx will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Douglas P. Baker sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.89, for a total transaction of $194,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 85,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,342,089.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Douglas P. Baker sold 5,032 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.25, for a total value of $237,762.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 85,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,058,869.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of OptimizeRx by 562.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 2,814 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in OptimizeRx by 301.4% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 2,107 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in OptimizeRx by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in OptimizeRx during the 3rd quarter valued at $224,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in OptimizeRx during the 4th quarter valued at $252,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.41% of the company’s stock.

OptimizeRx Corporation operates as a digital health company that facilitates communication at point-of-care among various stakeholders in healthcare. Its cloud-based solution supports patient adherence to medications by providing real-time access to financial assistance, prior authorization, and critical clinical information; and network consists of electronic health record company platforms, which provide the ambulatory patient market with access to their workflow at the point-of-care.

