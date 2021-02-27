Rope Market Cap Tops $1.07 Million ($ROPE)

Rope (CURRENCY:$ROPE) traded 3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on February 26th. During the last seven days, Rope has traded 46.6% lower against the dollar. Rope has a market cap of $1.07 million and approximately $4,308.00 worth of Rope was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Rope token can now be purchased for $38.33 or 0.00080817 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Rope alerts:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $227.31 or 0.00479306 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002109 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.96 or 0.00069510 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000926 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.58 or 0.00081354 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.58 or 0.00056039 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.80 or 0.00075487 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $223.06 or 0.00470347 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000468 BTC.

Rope Profile

Rope’s total supply is 28,000 tokens. The official website for Rope is rope.lol

Buying and Selling Rope

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rope directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rope should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Rope using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Rope Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Rope and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.