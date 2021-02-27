Root (NASDAQ:ROOT) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Root (NASDAQ:ROOT) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.04, Fidelity Earnings reports. Root updated its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance to EPS.

Root stock traded down $2.93 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $13.49. 8,756,042 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,196,734. Root has a 1-year low of $12.85 and a 1-year high of $29.48. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $19.90.

Get Root alerts:

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays assumed coverage on Root in a report on Monday, November 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Smith Barney Citigroup assumed coverage on Root in a report on Monday, November 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Root in a report on Monday, November 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Root in a report on Monday, November 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JMP Securities assumed coverage on Root in a report on Monday, November 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.75.

Root, Inc is the parent company of Root Insurance Company. Root is a technology company revolutionizing personal insurance with a pricing model based upon fairness and a modern customer experience. Root's modern, mobile-first customer experience is designed to make insurance simple.

See Also: Oversold

Receive News & Ratings for Root Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Root and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.