Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) PT Raised to $560.00 at Rosenblatt Securities

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) had its price objective raised by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $420.00 to $560.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 41.60% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on ROKU. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on Roku from $375.00 to $460.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Roku from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $352.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Truist lifted their price target on Roku from $220.00 to $390.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Benchmark lifted their price target on Roku from $410.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on Roku from $380.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Roku currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $375.63.

Get Roku alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ROKU opened at $395.48 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.16, a current ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $427.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $281.84. Roku has a 52-week low of $58.22 and a 52-week high of $486.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -470.81 and a beta of 1.95.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.54. Roku had a negative net margin of 6.53% and a negative return on equity of 11.15%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Roku will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Roku news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 35,000 shares of Roku stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.60, for a total transaction of $9,996,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,856,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Scott A. Rosenberg sold 23,744 shares of Roku stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $472.55, for a total transaction of $11,220,227.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 36,311 shares in the company, valued at $17,158,763.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 900,807 shares of company stock worth $331,332,144. Corporate insiders own 22.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ROKU. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Roku during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Roku during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Roku during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Roku by 35.5% during the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 84 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Roku during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.15% of the company’s stock.

Roku Company Profile

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others. As of December 31, 2019, the company had 36.9 million active accounts.

Further Reading: Understanding Specialty Certificates of Deposit



Receive News & Ratings for Roku Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roku and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.