Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) VP Sells $11,220,227.20 in Stock

Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) VP Scott A. Rosenberg sold 23,744 shares of Roku stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $472.55, for a total transaction of $11,220,227.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 36,311 shares in the company, valued at $17,158,763.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

ROKU stock opened at $395.48 on Friday. Roku, Inc. has a one year low of $58.22 and a one year high of $486.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.29 and a quick ratio of 3.16. The stock has a market cap of $50.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -470.81 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $427.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $281.84.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.54. Roku had a negative net margin of 6.53% and a negative return on equity of 11.15%. Research analysts anticipate that Roku, Inc. will post -0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Roku during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Roku during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Roku by 35.5% during the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 84 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Roku during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Sonora Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Roku during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Roku from $200.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Benchmark raised their target price on shares of Roku from $410.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Roku from $475.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Roku from $420.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Roku in a research note on Friday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $375.63.

Roku Company Profile

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others. As of December 31, 2019, the company had 36.9 million active accounts.

