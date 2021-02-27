Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition (NASDAQ:RSVA) Shares Down 16.8%

Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:RSVA)’s stock price traded down 16.8% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $16.42 and last traded at $16.56. 864,805 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 13% from the average session volume of 763,191 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.91.

Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition Company Profile (NASDAQ:RSVA)

Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition Corp. intends to enter into a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Woodside, California.

Recommended Story: How to Invest in Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.