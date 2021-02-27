Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC Grows Position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK)

Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK) by 451.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,744 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,536 shares during the quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF were worth $3,131,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JNK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF by 62.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,467,082 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $256,305,000 after purchasing an additional 944,529 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF by 27.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,680,678 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $183,092,000 after acquiring an additional 360,270 shares during the period. NextCapital Advisers Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF by 17.5% in the third quarter. NextCapital Advisers Inc. now owns 1,034,245 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $107,447,000 after acquiring an additional 154,003 shares during the period. MD Financial Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 753,925 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $82,133,000 after acquiring an additional 24,784 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Ocean LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 571,067 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $62,212,000 after acquiring an additional 15,454 shares during the period. 82.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSEARCA JNK traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $108.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,060,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,567,727. The company’s 50-day moving average is $109.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.69. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $83.18 and a 1-year high of $109.65.

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

