Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 25.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,652 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 2,912 shares during the quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $2,363,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Facebook in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in Facebook in the third quarter valued at $26,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Facebook in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Facebook in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CRO David B. Fischer sold 13,118 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.02, for a total transaction of $3,620,830.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 2,707 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.47, for a total transaction of $729,455.29. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,147 shares in the company, valued at $848,022.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,412,083 shares of company stock worth $380,778,322. Corporate insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on FB shares. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. JMP Securities increased their price target on Facebook from $325.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on Facebook from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirty-eight have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $323.98.

Shares of FB stock traded up $2.93 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $257.62. 26,313,472 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,274,504. The stock has a market capitalization of $733.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18. Facebook, Inc. has a one year low of $137.10 and a one year high of $304.67. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $264.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $270.30.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The social networking company reported $3.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.64. The firm had revenue of $28.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.43 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 23.27% and a net margin of 32.00%. Facebook’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.56 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

