Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 6.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,097 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,773 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for 1.2% of Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $5,663,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. PYA Waltman Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 62.9% during the 4th quarter. PYA Waltman Capital LLC now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 329.7% during the 4th quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 159 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Clark Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, TFC Financial Management purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of VTI traded down $0.80 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $200.08. 6,302,965 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,549,206. Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $109.49 and a 52-week high of $208.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $201.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $185.08.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Featured Story: Percentage Gainers

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.