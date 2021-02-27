Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL Invests $218,000 in Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM)

Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL bought a new position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,468 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Maxim Integrated Products in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Maxim Integrated Products in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in Maxim Integrated Products by 50.6% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 363 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in Maxim Integrated Products in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Maxim Integrated Products in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Institutional investors own 85.96% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Robert Edward Grady sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.08, for a total transaction of $378,360.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director James R. Bergman sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.22, for a total transaction of $168,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,007 shares of company stock valued at $1,633,156 in the last 90 days. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Maxim Integrated Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $73.00 to $97.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $74.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.35.

Shares of MXIM stock opened at $93.17 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $93.52 and a 200-day moving average of $80.12. The company has a quick ratio of 4.69, a current ratio of 5.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.93 and a 12-month high of $98.44. The company has a market capitalization of $24.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.27.

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.05. Maxim Integrated Products had a net margin of 30.03% and a return on equity of 39.85%. The company had revenue of $628.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $605.51 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits in the United States, China, rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company also provides various high-frequency process technologies and capabilities used in custom designs.

