RMG Acquisition Corp. II (OTCMKTS:RMGBU) Shares Up 6.8%

Shares of RMG Acquisition Corp. II (OTCMKTS:RMGBU) rose 6.8% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $13.15 and last traded at $12.58. Approximately 6,181,306 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,275% from the average daily volume of 449,403 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.78.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.78.

Get RMG Acquisition Corp. II alerts:

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ramius Advisors LLC bought a new position in RMG Acquisition Corp. II in the 4th quarter valued at about $112,000. Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of RMG Acquisition Corp. II in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $137,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. bought a new position in shares of RMG Acquisition Corp. II in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of RMG Acquisition Corp. II during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $161,000. Finally, Bluefin Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in RMG Acquisition Corp. II during the fourth quarter worth $223,000.

RMG Acquisition Corp. II is a blank check company. The company focuses on effecting a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

See Also: Float

Receive News & Ratings for RMG Acquisition Corp. II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RMG Acquisition Corp. II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.