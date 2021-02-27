RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) COO Anand Eswaran Sells 2,161 Shares

RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) COO Anand Eswaran sold 2,161 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.87, for a total value of $823,060.07. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 69,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,402,289.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Anand Eswaran also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 30th, Anand Eswaran sold 1,904 shares of RingCentral stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.30, for a total value of $562,251.20.

Shares of NYSE RNG traded up $6.71 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $378.16. 869,989 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 805,643. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.65, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 2.69. RingCentral, Inc. has a twelve month low of $134.85 and a twelve month high of $449.00. The company has a market cap of $33.90 billion, a PE ratio of -307.44 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $396.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $326.17.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The software maker reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.47. RingCentral had a negative return on equity of 12.62% and a negative net margin of 9.66%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that RingCentral, Inc. will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist increased their target price on RingCentral from $367.00 to $525.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on RingCentral from $420.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on RingCentral from $410.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on RingCentral from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded RingCentral from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $449.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $431.17.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 422 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 161 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,808 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $685,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its position in RingCentral by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 807 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in RingCentral by 54.3% during the 3rd quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 125 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. 86.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RingCentral Company Profile

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect in North America. The company's products include RingCentral Office that provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Professional, a cloud based virtual telephone service that provides inbound call answering and management services for professionals; and RingCentral Fax that provides online fax capabilities.

