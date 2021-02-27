Richard Ross Stewart Sells 3,924 Shares of Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) Stock

Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) Director Richard Ross Stewart sold 3,924 shares of Eagle Materials stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.77, for a total transaction of $485,673.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,199,950.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Eagle Materials stock opened at $125.38 on Friday. Eagle Materials Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.83 and a fifty-two week high of $129.92. The stock has a market cap of $5.27 billion, a PE ratio of 34.92 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $116.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 3.98.

Get Eagle Materials alerts:

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The construction company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.22. Eagle Materials had a net margin of 9.73% and a return on equity of 25.92%. The business had revenue of $404.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $386.69 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Eagle Materials Inc. will post 6.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on EXP. TheStreet raised shares of Eagle Materials from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Eagle Materials from $108.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Eagle Materials from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Eagle Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on shares of Eagle Materials from $100.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.45.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXP. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in Eagle Materials in the fourth quarter valued at about $761,000. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in Eagle Materials by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 37,946 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,846,000 after acquiring an additional 4,332 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in Eagle Materials in the fourth quarter valued at about $803,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in Eagle Materials by 250.8% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 42,440 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,301,000 after acquiring an additional 30,343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Eagle Materials by 102.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 83,814 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,495,000 after acquiring an additional 42,318 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.24% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Materials Company Profile

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and supplies heavy construction materials, light building materials, and materials used for oil and natural gas extraction in the United States. It operates in five segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, Recycled Paperboard, and Oil and Gas Proppants.

Recommended Story: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.