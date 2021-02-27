Richard K. Strege Sells 1,533 Shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) Stock

Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) VP Richard K. Strege sold 1,533 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $306,600.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 3,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $720,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Snap-on stock opened at $203.11 on Friday. Snap-on Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $90.72 and a fifty-two week high of $207.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 2.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $182.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $166.59. The company has a market capitalization of $11.01 billion, a PE ratio of 18.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.29.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $3.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.89. Snap-on had a net margin of 16.95% and a return on equity of 17.17%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $942.78 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Snap-on Incorporated will post 10.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 23rd will be issued a $1.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 22nd. This represents a $4.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.13%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Snap-on in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its position in Snap-on by 70.0% in the 3rd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Snap-on in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Snap-on in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Vectors Research Management LLC purchased a new position in Snap-on in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000. 91.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SNA shares. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Snap-on from $148.00 to $141.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Snap-on in a report on Sunday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Snap-on has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $158.33.

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

