Richard D. Callicutt II Sells 6,500 Shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) Stock

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) Chairman Richard D. Callicutt II sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.44, for a total transaction of $548,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 78,885 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,661,049.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ PNFP opened at $81.17 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $73.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of $6.16 billion, a PE ratio of 20.92 and a beta of 1.37. Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.80 and a 12 month high of $86.00.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $304.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $304.54 million. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a net margin of 22.43% and a return on equity of 6.88%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.27 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. This is a positive change from Pinnacle Financial Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 13.41%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PNFP. Stephens began coverage on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in a research report on Monday, November 16th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $50.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pinnacle Financial Partners currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.63.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PNFP. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 6.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 447,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,505,000 after acquiring an additional 26,190 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners in the third quarter worth about $612,000. Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 23.8% in the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 7,991 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 1,535 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 6.5% in the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 27,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $984,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 0.4% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 660,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,514,000 after acquiring an additional 2,323 shares during the period. 75.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Pinnacle Financial Partners

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, checking, noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts.

