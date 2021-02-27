Reviewing Realty Income (NYSE:O) and Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT)

Realty Income (NYSE:O) and Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Realty Income and Industrial Logistics Properties Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Realty Income 24.94% 3.96% 2.13% Industrial Logistics Properties Trust 20.82% 5.02% 2.14%

Realty Income pays an annual dividend of $2.81 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.7%. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust pays an annual dividend of $1.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.2%. Realty Income pays out 84.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust pays out 75.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Realty Income has increased its dividend for 27 consecutive years and Industrial Logistics Properties Trust has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Volatility and Risk

Realty Income has a beta of 0.64, meaning that its stock price is 36% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Industrial Logistics Properties Trust has a beta of 0.96, meaning that its stock price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

73.1% of Realty Income shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 87.8% of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.2% of Realty Income shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.3% of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Realty Income and Industrial Logistics Properties Trust, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Realty Income 0 4 11 1 2.81 Industrial Logistics Properties Trust 1 1 2 0 2.25

Realty Income currently has a consensus target price of $67.42, indicating a potential upside of 11.88%. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust has a consensus target price of $24.50, indicating a potential upside of 15.19%. Given Industrial Logistics Properties Trust’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Industrial Logistics Properties Trust is more favorable than Realty Income.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Realty Income and Industrial Logistics Properties Trust’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Realty Income $1.49 billion 15.08 $436.48 million $3.32 18.15 Industrial Logistics Properties Trust $229.23 million 6.06 $52.50 million $1.76 12.09

Realty Income has higher revenue and earnings than Industrial Logistics Properties Trust. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Realty Income, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Realty Income beats Industrial Logistics Properties Trust on 10 of the 18 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Realty Income

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company<sup>Â®</sup>, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with commercial tenants. To date, the company has declared 604 consecutive common stock monthly dividends throughout its 51-year operating history and increased the dividend 108 times since Realty Income's public listing in 1994 (NYSE: O). The company is a member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index..

About Industrial Logistics Properties Trust

ILPT is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, that owns and leases industrial and logistics properties throughout the United States. ILPT is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc. (Nasdaq: RMR), an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, MA.

