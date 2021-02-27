Reunion Gold Co. (RGD.V) (CVE:RGD) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.10

Reunion Gold Co. (RGD.V) (CVE:RGD)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.10 and traded as low as C$0.08. Reunion Gold Co. (RGD.V) shares last traded at C$0.08, with a volume of 84,000 shares.

The company has a quick ratio of 3.25, a current ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.10. The company has a market capitalization of C$38.04 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.13.

Reunion Gold Co. (RGD.V) Company Profile (CVE:RGD)

Reunion Gold Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in South America. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. The Company has an option to acquire an interest in the Dorlin, Boulanger, and Haute Mana gold projects in French Guiana; and in the Waiamu, Aremu North, Oko West, and Kartuni gold projects in Guyana.

