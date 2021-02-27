Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) Price Target Raised to $18.00 at DA Davidson

Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) had its price objective increased by DA Davidson from $12.00 to $18.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Retail Opportunity Investments’ Q1 2021 earnings at $0.26 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.02 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.04 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Retail Opportunity Investments from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and increased their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Bank of America raised Retail Opportunity Investments from an underperform rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the company from $11.75 to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $13.15.

Shares of ROIC opened at $15.81 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.52 and a beta of 1.47. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 4.05 and a quick ratio of 4.05. Retail Opportunity Investments has a 1 year low of $5.84 and a 1 year high of $16.54.

Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. Retail Opportunity Investments had a return on equity of 2.61% and a net margin of 11.68%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Retail Opportunity Investments will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 26th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. Retail Opportunity Investments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.00%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Retail Opportunity Investments by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,172,289 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $283,497,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185,601 shares in the last quarter. Adelante Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Retail Opportunity Investments by 4.1% in the third quarter. Adelante Capital Management LLC now owns 3,125,554 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,553,000 after purchasing an additional 123,726 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in Retail Opportunity Investments by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,825,411 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,833,000 after purchasing an additional 399,231 shares in the last quarter. Northwood Liquid Management LP raised its holdings in Retail Opportunity Investments by 41.3% in the third quarter. Northwood Liquid Management LP now owns 2,468,915 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,714,000 after purchasing an additional 721,328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Retail Opportunity Investments by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,363,020 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,641,000 after purchasing an additional 109,174 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.04% of the company’s stock.

Retail Opportunity Investments Company Profile

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ: ROIC), is a fully-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast. As of September 30, 2020, ROIC owned 88 shopping centers encompassing approximately 10.1 million square feet.

