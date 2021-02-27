Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI) Stock Price Down 14.8% Following Weak Earnings

Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI) shares traded down 14.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as low as $24.06 and last traded at $24.69. 2,119,079 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 132% from the average session volume of 915,245 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.97.

The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.35). Resideo Technologies had a negative net margin of 0.64% and a positive return on equity of 11.12%.

REZI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Resideo Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Resideo Technologies in a research report on Friday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Resideo Technologies in a report on Monday, December 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Resideo Technologies in a research note on Monday, December 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Resideo Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.85.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of REZI. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Resideo Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in shares of Resideo Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Resideo Technologies by 172.9% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 2,393 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Resideo Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $87,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Resideo Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $166,000. 91.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -92.38 and a beta of 2.62.

Resideo Technologies Company Profile (NYSE:REZI)

Resideo Technologies, Inc provides critical comfort, thermal, and security solutions primarily in residential environments in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products & Solutions, and ADI Global Distribution. It offers home products, services, and technologies, including temperature and humidity control, water, air, and software solutions; and residential thermal solutions, such as boiler products, storage gas water heating solutions, ducted solutions, and thermal adjacency solutions.

