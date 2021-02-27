Research Analysts Set Expectations for Kura Oncology, Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:KURA)

Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA) – Investment analysts at Wedbush issued their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Kura Oncology in a research note issued on Wednesday, February 24th. Wedbush analyst R. Driscoll expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.45) per share for the quarter. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Kura Oncology’s Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.45) EPS and Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.46) EPS.

KURA has been the topic of a number of other reports. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of Kura Oncology from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Kura Oncology from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Kura Oncology in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on shares of Kura Oncology from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kura Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kura Oncology currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.42.

KURA opened at $28.00 on Friday. Kura Oncology has a one year low of $6.35 and a one year high of $43.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 15.15 and a quick ratio of 15.15. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.18 and a beta of 2.15.

Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45).

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KURA. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Kura Oncology by 64.3% in the fourth quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,640,000 after purchasing an additional 1,565,000 shares during the period. Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. acquired a new stake in Kura Oncology in the fourth quarter worth $21,229,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Kura Oncology by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,931,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,079,000 after purchasing an additional 547,852 shares during the period. Polar Capital LLP acquired a new stake in Kura Oncology in the third quarter worth $15,320,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its holdings in Kura Oncology by 72.3% in the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 929,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,351,000 after purchasing an additional 390,086 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.72% of the company’s stock.

Kura Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer. Its pipeline consists of small molecule product candidates that target cancer. The company's lead product candidate is Tipifarnib, an orally bioavailable inhibitor of farnesyl transferase that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors, peripheral T-cell lymphomas, and other hematologic malignancies.

