Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Sage Therapeutics, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:SAGE)

Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) – Equities researchers at William Blair issued their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Sage Therapeutics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, February 24th. William Blair analyst T. Lugo forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($7.10) for the year. William Blair has a “Buy” rating on the stock.

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $18.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.17) by $20.36. Sage Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 63.81% and a negative net margin of 7,706.84%.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on SAGE. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Sage Therapeutics from $82.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Wedbush boosted their target price on Sage Therapeutics from $83.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Sage Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $83.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Sage Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell dropped their price target on Sage Therapeutics from $100.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.11.

Shares of SAGE stock opened at $85.00 on Friday. Sage Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $25.01 and a 1-year high of $98.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $85.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.33. The company has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.21 and a beta of 2.23.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Sage Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Exane Derivatives lifted its holdings in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 6,400.0% in the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 390 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Sage Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Sage Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Sage Therapeutics by 692.1% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 903 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares during the period.

Sage Therapeutics Company Profile

Sage Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel medicines to treat central nervous system (CNS) disorders. Its lead product candidate is ZULRESSO, a proprietary intravenous formulation of brexanolone for the treatment of postpartum depression (PPD). The company's product pipeline also includes SAGE-217, a novel neuroactive steroid, which is in Phase III clinical trials for treating PPD, major depressive disorders, bipolar depression, and generalized anxiety disorders; and SAGE-324, a novel compound that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat essential tremors, as well as has completed Phase I clinical trial for epileptiform disorders and Parkinson's diseases.

