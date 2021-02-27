Renault (OTCMKTS:RNLSY) Downgraded to “Sell” at DZ Bank

DZ Bank downgraded shares of Renault (OTCMKTS:RNLSY) from a buy rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Barclays restated an equal weight rating on shares of Renault in a report on Monday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Renault from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Renault in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered Renault from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Societe Generale reissued a hold rating on shares of Renault in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $9.50.

Shares of OTCMKTS:RNLSY opened at $8.90 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -74.17 and a beta of 1.97. Renault has a fifty-two week low of $2.90 and a fifty-two week high of $9.84.

Renault SA designs, manufactures, sells, and distributes vehicles in France and internationally. The company operates through Automotive, AVTOVAZ, and Sales Financing segments. It offers passenger and light commercial, and electric vehicles primarily under the Renault, Dacia, Renault Samsung Motors, Alpine, and LADA, as well as under the Nissan, Datsun, and Infiniti brands.

