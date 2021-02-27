Relx (LON:REL) Sets New 12-Month High at $2,372.84

Relx Plc (LON:REL) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 2,372.84 ($31.00) and last traded at GBX 1,692.50 ($22.11), with a volume of 5201854 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,722.50 ($22.50).

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on REL shares. Kepler Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,075 ($27.11) price objective on shares of Relx in a research report on Friday, February 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,407 ($31.45) target price on shares of Relx in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 2,026 ($26.47) target price on Relx and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Berenberg Bank set a GBX 1,816 ($23.73) target price on Relx and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,085 ($27.24) target price on shares of Relx in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 1,973.78 ($25.79).

The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 339.03. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,828.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1,759.74. The stock has a market cap of £32.70 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.78.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 29th will be paid a GBX 33.40 ($0.44) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. This is a boost from Relx’s previous dividend of $13.60. Relx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.72%.

Relx Company Profile (LON:REL)

RELX PLC provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment provides information and analytics that help institutions and professionals to progress in science and advance healthcare.

