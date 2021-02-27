Reliq Health Technologies (CVE:RHT) Reaches New 1-Year High at $0.94

Shares of Reliq Health Technologies Inc. (CVE:RHT) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.94 and last traded at C$0.90, with a volume of 2366073 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.83.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.35. The firm has a market cap of C$135.29 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 107.08, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

Reliq Health Technologies (CVE:RHT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 30th. The company reported C($0.03) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$0.20 million for the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Reliq Health Technologies Inc. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Reliq Health Technologies Inc, a healthcare technology company, engages in the development of mobile software solutions for community care market. It offers iUGO Health technology platform, a hardware and software solution that allows complex patients to receive care in the home. The company was formerly known as Moseda Technologies Inc and changed its name to Reliq Health Technologies Inc in May 2016.

