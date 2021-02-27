Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) PT Raised to $115.00 at Morgan Stanley

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) had its price objective increased by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $108.00 to $115.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage presently has an “underweight” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 5.92% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $96.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $109.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Reinsurance Group of America currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $115.00.

Get Reinsurance Group of America alerts:

Shares of Reinsurance Group of America stock opened at $122.23 on Thursday. Reinsurance Group of America has a fifty-two week low of $55.39 and a fifty-two week high of $135.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.13. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $113.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $108.11. The company has a market cap of $8.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.53 and a beta of 1.16.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The insurance provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.15. Reinsurance Group of America had a net margin of 3.64% and a return on equity of 5.43%. The firm had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.43 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Reinsurance Group of America will post 8.16 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 8,327 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $793,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 25,497 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,955,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,331 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $386,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 41.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 521 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 26.8% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 941 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. 94.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Reinsurance Group of America Company Profile

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. It offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products, as well as asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products.

Featured Story: Arbitrage

Receive News & Ratings for Reinsurance Group of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reinsurance Group of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.