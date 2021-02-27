Regis Resources Limited (RRL.AX) (ASX:RRL) Declares $0.04 Interim Dividend

Regis Resources Limited (RRL.AX) (ASX:RRL) announced a interim dividend on Friday, February 26th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 24th will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share on Wednesday, March 24th. This represents a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of A$4.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.54.

Regis Resources Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of gold projects in Australia. The company owns 100% interests in the Duketon project located in the North Eastern Goldfields of Western Australia; and the McPhillamys project situated in the Central Western region of New South Wales.

