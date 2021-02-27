Regis Resources Limited (RRL.AX) (ASX:RRL) Declares $0.04 Interim Dividend

Posted by on Feb 27th, 2021 // Comments off

Regis Resources Limited (RRL.AX) (ASX:RRL) announced a interim dividend on Friday, February 26th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 24th will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share on Wednesday, March 24th. This represents a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of A$4.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.54.

About Regis Resources Limited (RRL.AX)

Regis Resources Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of gold projects in Australia. The company owns 100% interests in the Duketon project located in the North Eastern Goldfields of Western Australia; and the McPhillamys project situated in the Central Western region of New South Wales.

See Also: How does the Federal Reserve determine interest rates?

Dividend History for Regis Resources Limited (RRL.AX) (ASX:RRL)

Receive News & Ratings for Regis Resources Limited (RRL.AX) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regis Resources Limited (RRL.AX) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.