Regional REIT Ltd (LON:RGL) Declares GBX 1.50 Dividend

Regional REIT Ltd (LON:RGL) announced a dividend on Thursday, February 25th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 4th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.50 ($0.02) per share on Friday, April 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
LON RGL opened at GBX 76.50 ($1.00) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.49. Regional REIT has a twelve month low of GBX 49.78 ($0.65) and a twelve month high of GBX 118.98 ($1.55). The company has a market cap of £330.10 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.59. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 78.08 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 74.35.
Regional REIT Company Profile
