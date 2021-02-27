Regional REIT Ltd (LON:RGL) Declares GBX 1.50 Dividend

Regional REIT Ltd (LON:RGL) announced a dividend on Thursday, February 25th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 4th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.50 ($0.02) per share on Friday, April 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

LON RGL opened at GBX 76.50 ($1.00) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.49. Regional REIT has a twelve month low of GBX 49.78 ($0.65) and a twelve month high of GBX 118.98 ($1.55). The company has a market cap of £330.10 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.59. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 78.08 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 74.35.

Regional REIT Company Profile

Regional REIT Limited (Regional REIT) is a United Kingdom-based real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company operates through four segments: Industrial, Office, Retail and Residential. The Company’s commercial property portfolio is in the United Kingdom and comprises offices and industrial units located in the regional centers of the United Kingdom outside of the M25 motorway.

