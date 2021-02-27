REGENXBIO (RGNX) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, March 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.11 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
REGENXBIO stock opened at $40.91 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $45.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.54. REGENXBIO has a twelve month low of $20.03 and a twelve month high of $50.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.50 and a beta of 1.28.
In other REGENXBIO news, CEO Kenneth T. Mills sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $180,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 245,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,820,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Vittal Vasista sold 22,584 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.06, for a total transaction of $904,715.04. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 172,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,907,946.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 140,059 shares of company stock valued at $6,600,457. Company insiders own 14.10% of the company’s stock.
About REGENXBIO
REGENXBIO Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, provides gene therapy product candidates to deliver genes to cells to address genetic defects or to enable cells in the body to produce therapeutic proteins or antibodies that are intended to impact disease. Its gene therapy product candidates are based on NAV Technology Platform, a proprietary adeno-associated virus gene delivery platform.
