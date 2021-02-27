REGENXBIO (RGNX) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, March 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.11 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

REGENXBIO stock opened at $40.91 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $45.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.54. REGENXBIO has a twelve month low of $20.03 and a twelve month high of $50.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.50 and a beta of 1.28.

In other REGENXBIO news, CEO Kenneth T. Mills sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $180,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 245,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,820,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Vittal Vasista sold 22,584 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.06, for a total transaction of $904,715.04. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 172,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,907,946.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 140,059 shares of company stock valued at $6,600,457. Company insiders own 14.10% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on RGNX shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of REGENXBIO from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised REGENXBIO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James raised REGENXBIO from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on REGENXBIO from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on REGENXBIO in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.67.

About REGENXBIO

REGENXBIO Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, provides gene therapy product candidates to deliver genes to cells to address genetic defects or to enable cells in the body to produce therapeutic proteins or antibodies that are intended to impact disease. Its gene therapy product candidates are based on NAV Technology Platform, a proprietary adeno-associated virus gene delivery platform.

