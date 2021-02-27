Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) Price Target Raised to $760.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) had its target price raised by Credit Suisse Group from $753.00 to $760.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on REGN. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $553.00 to $525.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets raised Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $630.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $696.00 to $656.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. SVB Leerink upped their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $623.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $575.00 to $584.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $625.81.

Shares of REGN stock opened at $450.57 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $501.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $539.31. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $418.01 and a 1-year high of $664.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.27 billion, a PE ratio of 16.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 3.89 and a quick ratio of 3.12.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $9.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.11 by $2.42. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 28.97% and a net margin of 38.28%. The firm had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $7.50 earnings per share. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals will post 27.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Michael S. Brown sold 2,480 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $554.32, for a total transaction of $1,374,713.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,371 shares in the company, valued at $1,868,612.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $520.48, for a total value of $52,048.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,741 shares in the company, valued at $12,356,715.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 11.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 6.8% during the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 267 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 11.7% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 181 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust increased its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% during the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 1,184 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $663,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. GAM Holding AG increased its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% during the third quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 3,528 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,975,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GFG Capital LLC increased its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. GFG Capital LLC now owns 1,126 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $544,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema (DME); myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy in patients with DME, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

