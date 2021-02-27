reflect.finance (RFI) Reaches Market Capitalization of $10.62 Million

reflect.finance (CURRENCY:RFI) traded down 5.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 26th. In the last week, reflect.finance has traded down 36.9% against the U.S. dollar. One reflect.finance token can now be purchased for about $1.12 or 0.00002351 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. reflect.finance has a market capitalization of $10.62 million and approximately $150,352.00 worth of reflect.finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $227.97 or 0.00477840 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002096 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $32.80 or 0.00068759 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000917 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $38.02 or 0.00079702 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $25.97 or 0.00054434 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $35.85 or 0.00075154 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $222.51 or 0.00466412 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000475 BTC.

reflect.finance Profile

reflect.finance’s total supply is 9,471,543 tokens. The official website for reflect.finance is reflect.finance . reflect.finance’s official message board is reflectfinance.medium.com

Buying and Selling reflect.finance

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as reflect.finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire reflect.finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase reflect.finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

