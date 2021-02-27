Refereum (RFR) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $2,802.00

Refereum (CURRENCY:RFR) traded 22.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 26th. One Refereum token can now be bought for approximately $0.0041 or 0.00000009 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Refereum has a market cap of $20.60 million and approximately $2,802.00 worth of Refereum was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Refereum has traded down 30.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $25.71 or 0.00053878 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $333.48 or 0.00698741 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000327 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.35 or 0.00030074 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00006479 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.12 or 0.00033776 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.29 or 0.00059277 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002094 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002098 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.05 or 0.00039924 BTC.

Refereum Token Profile

Refereum (CRYPTO:RFR) is a token. Its genesis date was September 25th, 2017. Refereum’s total supply is 4,999,650,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,999,180,100 tokens. The official website for Refereum is refereum.com . Refereum’s official Twitter account is @refereum and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Refereum is /r/refereum . The official message board for Refereum is medium.com/@refereum

Buying and Selling Refereum

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Refereum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Refereum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Refereum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

