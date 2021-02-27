Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $17.94

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRGB)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $17.94 and traded as high as $31.16. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers shares last traded at $29.80, with a volume of 316,774 shares trading hands.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from $14.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $15.00 target price (up from $12.00) on shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.00.

The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The company has a market cap of $476.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.65 and a beta of 2.85. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.03.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 189.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,894 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 11,056 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers during the 4th quarter worth approximately $915,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,173,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers during the 4th quarter worth approximately $866,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 51.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 203,272 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,908,000 after acquiring an additional 69,335 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

About Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB)

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises full-service and casual-dining restaurants. The company's restaurants primarily offer burgers; various appetizers, salads, soups, seafood, and other entrees; and desserts, milkshakes, alcoholic and non-alcoholic specialty drinks, cocktails, wine, and beers.

