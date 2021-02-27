Red River Bancshares, Inc. (RRBI) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.07 on March 25th

Red River Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRBI) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 25th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.07 per share on Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This is a boost from Red River Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06.

Shares of RRBI traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $51.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,123. The company has a market cap of $380.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.96. Red River Bancshares has a 52-week low of $29.90 and a 52-week high of $53.99.

Red River Bancshares (NASDAQ:RRBI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $24.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.14 million. Red River Bancshares had a net margin of 28.54% and a return on equity of 10.37%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Red River Bancshares will post 3.66 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Red River Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd.

In other Red River Bancshares news, Director Barry Dale Hines sold 7,500 shares of Red River Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $375,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,986 shares in the company, valued at $649,300. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Teddy Ray Price bought 629 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $48.00 per share, with a total value of $30,192.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 342,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,433,856. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 21.80% of the company’s stock.

Red River Bancshares Company Profile

Red River Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Red River Bank that provides banking products and services to commercial and retail customers in Louisiana. It provides various deposit products, including checking, saving, money market accounts, and time deposits. The company also offers commercial real estate loans; one-to-four family mortgage loans and home equity lines of credit; construction and development loans; commercial and industrial loans, such as lines of credit, working capital loans, term loans, equipment financing, asset acquisition, expansion and development loans, borrowing base loans, letters of credit, and other loan products; tax-exempt loans; and consumer loans, including residential real estate loans, home equity loans, installment loans, unsecured and secured personal lines of credit, and standby letters of credit.

