Real Estate Credit Investments (LON:RECI) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $132.38

Real Estate Credit Investments Limited (LON:RECI)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 132.38 ($1.73) and traded as high as GBX 142 ($1.86). Real Estate Credit Investments shares last traded at GBX 141.50 ($1.85), with a volume of 119,626 shares.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 142.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 132.38. The firm has a market capitalization of £324.50 million and a PE ratio of 10.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.50.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. Real Estate Credit Investments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.91%.

In other news, insider Bob Cowdell purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 136 ($1.78) per share, for a total transaction of £13,600 ($17,768.49).

About Real Estate Credit Investments (LON:RECI)

Real Estate Credit Investments Limited is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Cheyne Capital Management (UK) LLP. The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily makes its investments in asset backed securities. The fund considers coupon or cash flows on the tranche relative to the underlying credit to make its investments.

