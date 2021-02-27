RBG (LON:RBGP) Hits New 1-Year High at $94.30

RBG Holdings plc (LON:RBGP) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 94.30 ($1.23) and last traded at GBX 92.82 ($1.21), with a volume of 192482 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 91.40 ($1.19).

The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.21. The stock has a market cap of £77.46 million and a P/E ratio of 16.16. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 73.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 66.45.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 4th were issued a dividend of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. This represents a yield of 4.11%. This is a boost from RBG’s previous dividend of $1.00. RBG’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.54%.

RBG Holdings plc provides commercial legal and professional services to companies, banks, entrepreneurs, and individuals in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates through Real Estate, Employment, Corporate, and Dispute Resolution segments. The company offers legal advice in respect of construction, planning, real estate, and residential property development services; employment and pension services; corporate, private client, and taxation services; and commercial dispute resolution.

