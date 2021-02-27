Raymond James Reiterates “C$5.50” Price Target for 5N Plus Inc. (VNP.TO) (TSE:VNP)

Raymond James set a C$5.50 price target on 5N Plus Inc. (VNP.TO) (TSE:VNP) in a report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on VNP. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on 5N Plus Inc. (VNP.TO) from C$4.00 to C$5.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Desjardins increased their price objective on 5N Plus Inc. (VNP.TO) from C$3.00 to C$4.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, February 1st.

Shares of TSE VNP opened at C$4.73 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$3.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$2.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.23, a current ratio of 4.13 and a quick ratio of 2.07. 5N Plus Inc. has a 1-year low of C$1.01 and a 1-year high of C$4.80. The company has a market cap of C$386.21 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 175.19.

5N Plus Inc produces and sells engineered materials and specialty chemicals in Europe, Asia, the Americas, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Electronic Materials and Eco-Friendly Materials. The Electronic Materials segment manufactures and sells refined metals, compounds, and alloys, which are primarily used in a range of electronic applications covering various end-markets consisting of security, aerospace, sensing and imaging, renewable energy, and technical materials; and provides recycling services.

