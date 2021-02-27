Raymond James Reiterates “C$23.00” Price Target for Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI)

Raymond James set a C$23.00 target price on Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI) in a report published on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Gibson Energy’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.57 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.57 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.08 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.59 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.58 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.60 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.65 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.42 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on GEI. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Gibson Energy from C$22.00 to C$24.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Gibson Energy from C$27.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Wednesday. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on shares of Gibson Energy from C$23.00 to C$22.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. CSFB set a C$24.00 price target on shares of Gibson Energy and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, CIBC cut their price objective on shares of Gibson Energy from C$24.00 to C$23.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Gibson Energy has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$23.88.

TSE GEI opened at C$21.66 on Wednesday. Gibson Energy has a 52-week low of C$10.96 and a 52-week high of C$26.33. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$20.84 and a 200-day moving average of C$21.66. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.15 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 195.92, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Gibson Energy Inc, a crude oil infrastructure company, engages in the gathering, storage, optimization, processing, and marketing of crude oil and refined products in North America. It operates through Infrastructure and Marketing segments. The Infrastructure segment operates a network of infrastructure assets that include oil terminals, rail loading and unloading facilities, gathering pipelines, and a crude oil processing facility, as well as procession, recovery, and disposal terminals.

