Raymond James Lowers Centerra Gold (OTCMKTS:CAGDF) Price Target to $18.50

Centerra Gold (OTCMKTS:CAGDF) had its price target dropped by equities research analysts at Raymond James from $19.50 to $18.50 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price points to a potential upside of 90.13% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Centerra Gold in a report on Monday, January 11th. Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on Centerra Gold from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Centerra Gold from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Centerra Gold from $16.00 to $15.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Centerra Gold from $16.50 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.43.

Centerra Gold stock opened at $9.73 on Thursday. Centerra Gold has a 1-year low of $4.00 and a 1-year high of $14.66. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.94 and its 200 day moving average is $11.02.

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining and exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Asia, and internationally. Its flagship projects include the 100% owned Kumtor gold mine located in the Kyrgyz Republic; and the Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada.

