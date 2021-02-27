Raymond James Comments on Gibson Energy Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (TSE:GEI)

Gibson Energy Inc. (TSE:GEI) – Investment analysts at Raymond James dropped their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Gibson Energy in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, February 23rd. Raymond James analyst C. Cox now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.39 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.50. Raymond James currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Gibson Energy’s FY2022 earnings at $2.42 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Gibson Energy from C$27.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Wednesday. CIBC cut their price target on shares of Gibson Energy from C$24.00 to C$23.00 in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Stifel Firstegy downgraded shares of Gibson Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. National Bank Financial cut their price target on shares of Gibson Energy from C$23.00 to C$22.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on shares of Gibson Energy from C$29.00 to C$27.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$23.88.

Shares of TSE GEI opened at C$21.66 on Friday. Gibson Energy has a twelve month low of C$10.96 and a twelve month high of C$26.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 195.92. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.15 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$20.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$21.66.

Gibson Energy

Gibson Energy Inc, a crude oil infrastructure company, engages in the gathering, storage, optimization, processing, and marketing of crude oil and refined products in North America. It operates through Infrastructure and Marketing segments. The Infrastructure segment operates a network of infrastructure assets that include oil terminals, rail loading and unloading facilities, gathering pipelines, and a crude oil processing facility, as well as procession, recovery, and disposal terminals.

