Raydium Price Tops $6.99 on Major Exchanges (RAY)

Raydium (CURRENCY:RAY) traded down 14% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on February 27th. Raydium has a total market cap of $78.85 million and approximately $16.32 million worth of Raydium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Raydium has traded flat against the dollar. One Raydium coin can currently be purchased for about $6.99 or 0.00014856 BTC on exchanges.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002125 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $226.30 or 0.00480695 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.29 or 0.00072835 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000945 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $38.15 or 0.00081031 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 34.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000650 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $37.28 or 0.00079180 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.75 or 0.00056824 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $228.50 or 0.00485367 BTC.

Raydium’s total supply is 555,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,273,830 coins. Raydium’s official Twitter account is @raydiumprotocol

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raydium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Raydium should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Raydium using one of the exchanges listed above.

