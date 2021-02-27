RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft (FRA:RAA) PT Set at €460.00 by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada set a €460.00 ($541.18) price objective on RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft (FRA:RAA) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Independent Research set a €530.00 ($623.53) price objective on RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Warburg Research set a €650.00 ($764.71) target price on RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €460.00 ($541.18) target price on RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €620.00 ($729.41) price target on RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Sell and a consensus price target of €509.30 ($599.18).

Get RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

Shares of RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at €709.00 ($834.12) on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of €792.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of €695.62. RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft has a fifty-two week low of €428.33 ($503.92) and a fifty-two week high of €595.02 ($700.02).

RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft develops, produces, and sells professional cooking appliances for industrial kitchens worldwide. The company offers SelfCookingCenter and CombiMaster Plus combi-steamers; care products for combi-steamers; and VarioCooking Center, a multifunctional cooking appliance that cooks in liquids or direct contact with heat.

Recommended Story: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Receive News & Ratings for RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.