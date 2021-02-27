RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT) Stock Price Up 5.4%

RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAPT)’s stock price rose 5.4% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $20.01 and last traded at $19.85. Approximately 103,611 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 27% from the average daily volume of 141,236 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.83.

RAPT has been the subject of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of RAPT Therapeutics from $51.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of RAPT Therapeutics from $42.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of RAPT Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.00.

Get RAPT Therapeutics alerts:

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $445.67 million, a PE ratio of -7.15 and a beta of -0.03.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RAPT. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 9.8% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in RAPT Therapeutics by 17.9% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 49,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,609,000 after acquiring an additional 7,580 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in RAPT Therapeutics by 2.9% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 24,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $804,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in RAPT Therapeutics by 4.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,189,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,300,000 after acquiring an additional 46,304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in RAPT Therapeutics by 80.0% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 63,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,049,000 after acquiring an additional 28,280 shares in the last quarter. 65.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RAPT Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:RAPT)

RAPT Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology-based biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing oral small molecule therapies for patients with unmet needs in oncology and inflammatory diseases. Its lead oncology drug candidate is FLX475, an oral small molecule C-C motif chemokine receptor 4 antagonist that is in the Phase 2 portion of a Phase 1/2 clinical trial to evaluate as a monotherapy and in combination with pembrolizumab in patients with various types of charged tumors.

Featured Article: Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for RAPT Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RAPT Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.