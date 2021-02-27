RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT) Stock Price Up 5.4%

RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAPT)’s stock price rose 5.4% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $20.01 and last traded at $19.85. Approximately 103,611 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 27% from the average daily volume of 141,236 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.83.
RAPT has been the subject of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of RAPT Therapeutics from $51.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of RAPT Therapeutics from $42.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of RAPT Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.00.
The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $445.67 million, a PE ratio of -7.15 and a beta of -0.03.
RAPT Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:RAPT)
RAPT Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology-based biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing oral small molecule therapies for patients with unmet needs in oncology and inflammatory diseases. Its lead oncology drug candidate is FLX475, an oral small molecule C-C motif chemokine receptor 4 antagonist that is in the Phase 2 portion of a Phase 1/2 clinical trial to evaluate as a monotherapy and in combination with pembrolizumab in patients with various types of charged tumors.
