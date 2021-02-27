Rand Capital (NASDAQ:RAND) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $13.28

Rand Capital Co. (NASDAQ:RAND)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $13.28 and traded as high as $17.04. Rand Capital shares last traded at $16.91, with a volume of 13,949 shares trading hands.

Separately, TheStreet raised Rand Capital from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $16.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.28. The firm has a market cap of $43.70 million, a PE ratio of 9.72 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 132.01 and a quick ratio of 132.02.

Rand Capital Corporation is a business development company and regulated investment company specializing in private equity investments. The firm prefers to make investments through equity or debt instruments in lower middle market and in small to medium-sized privately held companies. It generally lends to more mature companies.

